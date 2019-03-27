Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Dr. Robert B. Hibbard. View Sign

The Rev. Dr. Robert B. Hibbard

Aiken - The Rev. Dr. Robert B. Hibbard, 92, beloved husband of Elaine Arnsbarger Hibbard for 65-years, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

A native of Fall River, MA, Bob was a son of the late Rev. Raymond W. and Gladys Harrison Hibbard. He graduated from Attleboro High School in Attleboro, MA in 1944 and served 18 months in the U. S. Navy in

For 35-years, Dr. Hibbard was a minister in the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church serving as pastor at Faith United Methodist Church, North Canton, OH, First United Methodist Church, Warren, OH and retiring after 19 years from Rocky River United Methodist Church, Rocky River, OH in June 1992.

He served as President of West Shore Concerts, Cleveland, OH from 1983 - 1986 and as a member of the board of trustees of the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra. He was formerly Trustee of Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, OH and Cleveland Orchestra Musical Arts Assoc., Cleveland, OH. He was a member of William Hoover Masonic Lodge, North Canton, OH and the World Methodist Council. Bob was a proud member of Rotary International since 1957 where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.

Bob and Elaine moved to Kalmia Landing in Aiken in 1992. He became active at St. John's United Methodist Church. He remained active in Rotary as a member of Aiken Rotary Club where he was named Outstanding Rotarian in 1998. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of Kalmia Landing and was past President of the Senior Men's Club of Aiken in 2000 - 2001. Bob also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Croft House in Aiken 2004-2008 and he served for 23 years as a volunteer at Aiken Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary as council to patient families in the surgery waiting area.

During an interview in 1973, Bob told the Cleveland Press he once pondered whether to become an architect, a school instrumental music teacher, or dentist. "All the time I knew I would, as friends predicted, follow my father into the ministry." "As for architecture, I designed two and now three of my churches and their stained-glass windows. The ministry has proved to be overflowing with fine music always providing me great inspiration. As for dentistry, I guess you could say, my life has been spent filling cavities in people's lives."

Bob shared what became a lifelong passion for travel with his wife Elaine and family which provided years of extensive and exotic adventures in all 50 states, Canada and journeys on every continent, while frequently serving as a Tour Director for Educational Opportunities a purveyor of quality Christian travel programs with excursions to Europe, Egypt, the Holy Lands, The Baltics, Russia, Africa, South America, Asia, Asia Pacific region and everywhere in between.

Inspired by his mother, Bob enjoyed a tremendous appreciation for music and the fine arts. He was a proficient clarinetist, pianist and cellist - cello being his most favorite instrument of all. In his own words: "No person has ever had more appreciation than I, for the gift of being inspired by liturgical music, symphonic melody or operatic arias. All of which leads me to look forward someday to the melodies of the symphonic halls of heaven."

Surviving, in addition to Elaine, his wife of nearly 65 years, include three children, Sara J. Hibbard, Woodstock, GA, Robert B. Hibbard (Becky), Southlake, TX, Faith E. Balser (Roger), Avon, OH; six grandchildren, Robert Matthew Hibbard, Kyle Landon Hibbard, Luke Jeffrey Hibbard, Halle Noel Hibbard, Hope Elaine Balser, Blake Wallace Balser; a sister, Elizabeth J. Coldwell, Apex, NC, brother and sister in Law, Charles J and Betty Arnsbarger, Lancaster, Ohio and 7 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon and Rev. Nancy Creswell Reed officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Methodist Theological School in Ohio for "The Robert B. Hibbard Chair for Preaching", 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015.

