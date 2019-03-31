The Rev. Dr. Robert B. Hibbard
AIKEN - The Rev. Dr. Robert B. Hibbard, 92, beloved husband of Elaine Arnsbarger Hibbard for 65-years, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon and Rev. Nancy Creswell Reed officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Methodist Theological School in Ohio for "The Robert B. Hibbard Chair for Preaching", 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015. (metso.edu).
