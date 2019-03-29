Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bob" Anderson

AIKEN - Mr. Robert "Bob" Franklin Anderson, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his children. Born on January 25, 1929 in Valley View, Texas to Archie Frank Anderson and Cora Eudora Anderson, he was a firm believer that the only barbeque worth eating was beef and the only shoes worth wearing were boots. He was a Texan at heart.

Mr. Anderson served in the US Marine Corps from 1947-1950. Upon graduation from Texas A&M University, he and his family moved to Aiken, South Carolina in 1955 to work for E.I. Dupont where he was employed until 1989 and then again for Westinghouse until 1992. He was affectionately known by his coworkers as "Cegar." Upon retirement, he could be found most days on the golf course perfecting his golf swing at Pine Ridge Country Club.

Mr. Anderson loved the Lord and served Him well as a Life Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent at First Baptist Church of Aiken where he was a member since 1955. He was a servant leader who shared his faith and took care of everyone around him until his final breath. He had many friends from all walks of life and affectionately called almost everyone he knew "Bo". He was a master gardener providing family and friends with the most delicious vegetables on a yearly basis. He could cure any ailment, repair anything broken and cook anything to perfection. In his younger years, he served as a coach and president of the Dixie Youth Baseball League. His family was his pride and joy. He was strong as nails and while he may have been the most stubborn man to have lived, he was also the most generous and selfless.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Quinn Anderson and a brother, Jack Walter Anderson. He is survived by his three children: John Anderson, Kandy (Alan) White, and Gregg (Rose) Anderson; four grandchildren: Amanda (Brian) Mellard, Julie (Jake) Honeycutt, Zachary Quinn Anderson and Skyler Joseph Anderson; four great-grandchildren: Anna Carmen Mellard, Wilkes Mellard, Riggins Mellard, and Archie Honeycutt. He is also survived by his special friend, Janis Ladd. The family would especially like to thank Nuclear Care Partners who have been more than caretakers the past six months and have truly become part of the family with their incredible care and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Aiken, PO Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802 or ACTS.

Burial with military honors will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at historic Bethany Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM at Aiken's First Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers are Zachary Anderson, Skyler Anderson, Jessie Barton, Jake Honeycutt, Brian Mellard, and Alan White in addition to Williamson Cushman Sunday School Class.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.



924 Hayne Ave.

Aiken , SC 29801

