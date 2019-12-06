|
|
Robert "Bobby" Rollins
AIKEN - Mr. Robert P. "Bobby" Rollins, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, Bobby was a son of the late Robert P. Rollins, Sr. and Louise Rollins. He retired from Graniteville Company and was a member of Grace-Pointe Church.
Survivors include five children, Robert Mitchell Rollins (Angel), Aiken, Connie F. Gregory, Aiken, Barbara Youngblood, Warrenville, Eugene "Jay" Willis, Jr., Aiken, Joey Lee Willis (Kathy Hutto), Beech Island; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, three siblings, June (Frank) Parker, Joyce Rollins and Wiley Rollins.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mae Frances Williams Rollins and a great grandchild, Jaxon Willis.
Funeral services will be held 3PM Monday, December 9, at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Clay Brown, Lawayne Wood, Brad Moseley, Chad Taylor, Ronald Mitchell, Chris Hagan.
