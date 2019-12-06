Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bobby Rollins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bobby Rollins Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Rollins
AIKEN - Mr. Robert P. "Bobby" Rollins, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, Bobby was a son of the late Robert P. Rollins, Sr. and Louise Rollins. He retired from Graniteville Company and was a member of Grace-Pointe Church.
Survivors include five children, Robert Mitchell Rollins (Angel), Aiken, Connie F. Gregory, Aiken, Barbara Youngblood, Warrenville, Eugene "Jay" Willis, Jr., Aiken, Joey Lee Willis (Kathy Hutto), Beech Island; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, three siblings, June (Frank) Parker, Joyce Rollins and Wiley Rollins.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mae Frances Williams Rollins and a great grandchild, Jaxon Willis.
Funeral services will be held 3PM Monday, December 9, at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Clay Brown, Lawayne Wood, Brad Moseley, Chad Taylor, Ronald Mitchell, Chris Hagan.
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -