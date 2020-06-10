Robert C. Wiltse
Aiken - Robert C. Wiltse, 88, husband of Marilyn Henry, passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020, born February 2nd, 1932.
He spent his younger years in Barre, Vermont, before moving to Fairfax County Virginia, where he retired as a Mechanical Inspector for the County. He was a member of the Elk's Club.
He was actively involved in managing and coaching minor and Little League baseball teams, and youth bowling teams that went to the State finals in Virginia. He loved playing basketball, bowling, and golf. He bowled 3 perfect 300 games!
He lived here in Aiken at Woodside Plantation for 25 years, and was the 1st elected Mayor of Hunters Run Drive, as he loved helping his neighbors here, and others within the community.
His surviving relatives, in addition to his wife Marilyn, include his two sons, Michael Wiltse of Zephyrhills, FL, and Randy Wiltse of Phoenix, AZ. He had four grandchildren, Mark Morris-Girardin of Syracuse, NY, Michelle Wiltse of Pensacola, FL, Matthew Wiltse of Barre, VT and Amanda Wiltse from Hawaii. He also had three great grandchildren, Leia Morris-Girardin, Hunter Wiltse (deceased), and Carter Wiltse.
He will be missed and loved dearly.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
