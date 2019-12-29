|
Robert Coney, Sr.
Sumter - Mr. Robert Louis "Bob" Coney, Sr., 72, of Sumter, SC and a former resident of Aiken County, SC, beloved husband of forty-eight years to Debra Sue Anderson Coney, entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Born in Portland, ME, a son of Elaine Beatrice Kennedy Coney, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, for thirty-years. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army, earning the rank of Sergeant. Following his discharge from the Army, he began his career with the Augusta Police Department and late the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. He was a member of the VFW, was an avid Patriots and Clemson Tiger fan and enjoyed restoring classic cars, fishing and collecting classic vinyl's and sports memorabilia.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Robert Louis "Bob" Coney, Jr., Augusta, GA, Crystel Dorney and her husband, William, North Augusta, SC and Brandie Coney and her companion, James Rogers, Sumter, SC, siblings, William Coney, Hartford, CT, Suzanne Coney, Biddeford, ME, David Coney, Longmont, CO and Eleanor Coney, Old Orchard Beach, ME; grandchildren, Heather Coney, Robert Louis Coney, III., Michelle Coney, Brittany Dorney, Samantha Dorney, Arianna Carlan and Kaydance Carlan and great-grandchildren, Skyleigh Coney and David Powell.
The family will greet friends on Bob and Debra's forty-ninth anniversary, Saturday, January 4, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Veterans Honors will be accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorials be made to Disabled American Veterans. (www.dav.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020