Graveside services for Robert D. Yonce, 86, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Improvement Memorial Fund 1186 Mt. Calvary Road, Johnston, SC 29832. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mr. Yonce died Friday Nov. 6, 2020. Born in Ridge Spring, he was a son of the late Clinton K. and Virginia Yonce Yonce and was raised by his grandparents, Kelly and Lucille Bush Yonce. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, a former Chief Clerk at the Ridge Spring Post Office and retired as Post Master at the Batesburg Post Office. Mr. Yonce was a member of the Ridge Spring Masonic Lodge # 134 where he was a Past Master and Secretary and was the District Deputy Grand Master from 1979 - 1980. He was very active in the York and Scottish Rites, receiving from the Governor of the State of Alabama an Honorary Lt. Colonel Aid de Camp, Alabama State Militia on April 24, 1985. Advancing into the Grand Line and Grand Council and in 1988 was the most illustrious Grand Master and in 1989 - 1990, was the Royal and Select Master of SC and was a member of York Rite College obtaining KYGCH and Order of the Purple Cross.
