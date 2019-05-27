Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Dandridge. View Sign Service Information Blizzard Funeral Home 153 South Main St. Wagener , SC 29164 (803)-564-5333 Funeral service 10:00 AM Talatha Baptist Church Visitation Following Services Interment Following Services Talatha Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" DandridgeWAGENER - Mr. Robert "Bob" Boyd Dandridge, 74, entered into rest Friday, May 24th, 2019.Bob is the husband for 54 years of Jo; father of Karen (Rick) Swink and Tracy (Edwin) Wegleitner. He is the grandfather of Robert, and Emma Wegleitner, Brandon (Christina) Swink, and Jessica Swink. Bob is the brother of John (Susie) Dandridge, Ginger (Tom) Morel, Terri (Lyle) Crovetto-Davis, and Trissie (George) Penland. He also has several nieces and nephews.Bob, a native of Charleston, SC, is the son of the late Edwin Lloyd and Bessie Maxine McDonald Dandridge. He retired as a CWO3 from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. He then continued his career with the Department of Army while stationed in Germany 15 years and concluded his career as the Senior Counter-Intelligence Officer at the Savannah River Site with the Department of Energy. He was the recipient of numerous military honors and commendations to include the Army Legion of Merit. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran , member of Talatha Baptist Church, the Amen Corner of the Sonshine Sunday School group, loving husband, father, brother, and Poppy.Bob was the current Commander DAV Chapter 43, a life member of VFW Post 6304 where he served as Adjutant, and a member of the American Legion Post 26. He was an avid golfer and Krispy Kreme raspberry jelly donut connoisseur.The Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday, Talatha Baptist Church with the Pastor Jordan Bird ministering. Interment will be in church cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends following the interment in the church sanctuary.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to FOTAS at P. O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802 or a in his honor.Condolences to the Dandridge family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Veterans Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

