Robert Dennis DeHart
AIKEN - Robert Dennis DeHart, 88, of Aiken, husband of Shirley Reese DeHart, passed away September 8, 2019 surrounded by family.
Robert was born November 21, 1930 in West Virginia to the late Hurshel and Sibyl Stump DeHart. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He later retired from Montgomery & Crawford, where he was a skilled cabinet maker. In his spare time he loved to fish and enjoyed strumming on the guitar.
He will be remembered for his love of family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Billie Jean Williams; and his sister-in-law, Rose DeHart.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years; his daughter, Mary Ellen Toole(Paul) of Aiken; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Jeremy and Jaselyn; his great-grandchildren, Raven, Jessup, Payton, Mason, Raegan and Brandon; his great-great-grandchildren, Harmony, Channing and Eagan; and his brothers, Clyde Dehart, Ted DeHart (Peggy) and Glenn DeHart (Cindy).
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10-11AM at Pineview Baptist Church, Hwy 278, New Ellenton.
Funeral Services to follow at 11AM at the church.
Burial to follow at 2PM at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Military Honors accorded by the United States Air Force.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 10, 2019