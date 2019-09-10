Robert Dennis DeHart (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dennis DeHart.
Service Information
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6234
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pineview Baptist Church
Hwy 278
New Ellenton, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pineview Baptist Church
Hwy 278
New Ellenton, SC
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Aiken Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Dennis DeHart
AIKEN - Robert Dennis DeHart, 88, of Aiken, husband of Shirley Reese DeHart, passed away September 8, 2019 surrounded by family.
Robert was born November 21, 1930 in West Virginia to the late Hurshel and Sibyl Stump DeHart. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He later retired from Montgomery & Crawford, where he was a skilled cabinet maker. In his spare time he loved to fish and enjoyed strumming on the guitar.
He will be remembered for his love of family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Billie Jean Williams; and his sister-in-law, Rose DeHart.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years; his daughter, Mary Ellen Toole(Paul) of Aiken; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Jeremy and Jaselyn; his great-grandchildren, Raven, Jessup, Payton, Mason, Raegan and Brandon; his great-great-grandchildren, Harmony, Channing and Eagan; and his brothers, Clyde Dehart, Ted DeHart (Peggy) and Glenn DeHart (Cindy).
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10-11AM at Pineview Baptist Church, Hwy 278, New Ellenton.
Funeral Services to follow at 11AM at the church.
Burial to follow at 2PM at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Military Honors accorded by the United States Air Force.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
logo
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 10, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.