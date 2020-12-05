Robert E. CothranAIKEN - Robert E. (Bob) Cothran, 88, beloved husband of Shirley Cothran passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.A native of Rome, GA, Bob was the son of the late Andrew J. & Margaret E. Cothran. He graduated from Darlington Prep School in Rome, GA in 1950 and Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC in 1954 with a degree in Accounting. While attending Presbyterian College, Bob was active in Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.After graduation, Bob returned to Aiken, SC and began working with various industries in the area. Bob worked for United Merchants as an Auditor before being promoted to the Manager of the Bath Mill office. He then took the Comptroller position with Consolidated Yarn in Trenton, SC. After the sale of Consolidated Yarn, Bob joined Minardi Industries in North Augusta, SC where he worked in the Accounting and Comptroller's Office before being appointed the Quality Assurance Officer. In this position he made sure all of the products manufactured were of the highest quality. It was in his work with the Quality Department where he was recognized with an award for development of training programs for the employees. After deciding to retire, Bob was only home a few short weeks before he was called by Plastic Products of the South to fill in temporarily for a vacant position in their accounting department. This temporary position became another full-time job where he worked ordering supplies and processing vendor payments. Bob enjoyed working with the fine people of Plastic Products and was able to continue working a few days a week until just a few weeks before his death.Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken where he served as a Deacon and an Elder, the Aiken Cotillion Club, and served as Treasurer of the Aiken Outing Club for many years. Bob was devoted to his family and took much joy from being with them. An avid fisherman, he loved nothing more than spending his summers at Pawleys Island, SC. Bob also enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard and watching Clemson Tiger football.Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Cothran, his daughter Lynn Gleason (Larry), a son Robert A. (Al) Cothran (Kathy), grandson John Garrison (Emily), granddaughters Taylor Cothran and Madison Cothran, great-granddaughters Kara Garrison and Austin Garrison and sisters, Andrea C. Rahl and Louise Lachicotte.A graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon, December 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aiken SPCA or the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mark Ezekiel, Dr. Ansermo Arthur and his nurse, Pam along with the staff of Trinity Hospice.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at