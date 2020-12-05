1/1
Robert E. Cothran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Cothran
AIKEN - Robert E. (Bob) Cothran, 88, beloved husband of Shirley Cothran passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.
A native of Rome, GA, Bob was the son of the late Andrew J. & Margaret E. Cothran. He graduated from Darlington Prep School in Rome, GA in 1950 and Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC in 1954 with a degree in Accounting. While attending Presbyterian College, Bob was active in Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
After graduation, Bob returned to Aiken, SC and began working with various industries in the area. Bob worked for United Merchants as an Auditor before being promoted to the Manager of the Bath Mill office. He then took the Comptroller position with Consolidated Yarn in Trenton, SC. After the sale of Consolidated Yarn, Bob joined Minardi Industries in North Augusta, SC where he worked in the Accounting and Comptroller's Office before being appointed the Quality Assurance Officer. In this position he made sure all of the products manufactured were of the highest quality. It was in his work with the Quality Department where he was recognized with an award for development of training programs for the employees. After deciding to retire, Bob was only home a few short weeks before he was called by Plastic Products of the South to fill in temporarily for a vacant position in their accounting department. This temporary position became another full-time job where he worked ordering supplies and processing vendor payments. Bob enjoyed working with the fine people of Plastic Products and was able to continue working a few days a week until just a few weeks before his death.
Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken where he served as a Deacon and an Elder, the Aiken Cotillion Club, and served as Treasurer of the Aiken Outing Club for many years. Bob was devoted to his family and took much joy from being with them. An avid fisherman, he loved nothing more than spending his summers at Pawleys Island, SC. Bob also enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard and watching Clemson Tiger football.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Cothran, his daughter Lynn Gleason (Larry), a son Robert A. (Al) Cothran (Kathy), grandson John Garrison (Emily), granddaughters Taylor Cothran and Madison Cothran, great-granddaughters Kara Garrison and Austin Garrison and sisters, Andrea C. Rahl and Louise Lachicotte.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon, December 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aiken SPCA or the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mark Ezekiel, Dr. Ansermo Arthur and his nurse, Pam along with the staff of Trinity Hospice.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved