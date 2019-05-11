Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Daniel. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Daniel

Aiken - Mr. Robert Elgin Daniel passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Madison Heights Senior Living in Evans, GA.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Marion Britton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

Mr. Daniel was born in Greenwood County, the son of the late Franklin Marion Daniel and the late Betty Holsonback. He was the loving husband to the late Melba Jeanine Daniel.

A resident of Aiken since 1960, and was employed by Dupont and Westinghouse for 40 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church where he served as a deacon in the past and also enjoyed the Jubilee and Whittlers Clubs. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed camping and fishing and "fixing" things in his workshop. He was affectionately known to his children and grandchildren as "the Bear".

He is survived by a sister, Sallie Reid, Ware Shoals, SC; daughters, Pat (Rev. Marion) Britton, Aiken, Terri (Ray) Booth, Aiken; grandchildren, Stacey (Ricardo) San Pedro, Todd (Liz) Britton, Cynthia (David) Brown, Lindsay Arave and Hayley Arave, great-granddaughter, Bella Luna San Pedro and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Yount, brothers, Bill Daniel, Buddy Ray Holsonback, and Mickey Holsonback.

Memorials may be directed to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646

The family will receive friends the hour before the service, 10:00 am at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC.

