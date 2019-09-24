Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM St. John's United Methodist Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. "Bob" Kosky

Aiken - ROBERT E. KOSKY, 83, beloved husband of Mary Walker Kosky, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A native of New York City, Bob was a son of the late Frank Xavier and Louise Lederer Kosky and brother of the late Frank Michael Kosky. He graduated with a BS of Metallurgical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a BS of Industrial Management from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University). He had a distinguished career culminating in his move to Aiken in 1989 to assist in the restart of the K reactor at SRS. He retired from Westinghouse in 1996 after 38 years in the nuclear industry.

Bob was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Chancel Choir, the Fellowship Sunday School class and was a Stephen Ministry Leader. He was passionately devoted to Salkehatchie Summer Service for 25 years serving as site leader and camp director at the Sand River Camp. He was a member and leader of the Bible Study Fellowship.

Bob served on the sound crew for the Aiken Women's Heart Board annual show for 19 years. He was also a member of the committee for the Antiques in the Heart of Aiken fund raiser for the Aiken Center for the Arts.

He was a member and past president of the Aiken Senior Men's Club and was named Man of the Year in 2011.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary; daughter, Laura Anne Matthews (Bill); grandson, Mitchell Ian Matthews, all of Aiken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Robert Walker Kosky

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, September 25th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Thursday afternoon, September 26th at 1 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon and Rev. Butch Blackwell officiating. A reception will follow in Ward Hall. Private interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Sand River Salkehatchie, c/o St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

