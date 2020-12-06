Robert E. Ruddy
AIKEN - Robert E. Ruddy, age 84, husband of Shelby Ruddy for 50 years, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home.
Mr. Ruddy was born June 8, 1936 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was educated in catholic and public schools in Aberdeen, graduating from High School in 1954. Following military service in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1961 and moved to Washington, D.C. where he graduated from The George Washington University Law School. During his law school years he worked as a member of the U.S. Capitol Police Force.
He returned to South Dakota where he served as an Assistant Attorney General. In the fall of 1965 Mr. Ruddy returned to Washington, D.C. to join the staff of U.S. Senator Karl Mundt (R-S.D.) as his Legislative Counsel. In 1968 he took a leave of absence from his Senate position and was on the national campaign staff of Richard Nixon during Nixon's successful presidential campaign. He also was a Vice-Chairman of the Nixon- Agnew Inaugural Committee and later served in high appointive positions during the presidencies of Nixon and Gerald Ford.
From 1977 until 1988 Mr. Ruddy was with the Banking, Finance, and Urban Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives where he served as Minority Counsel and later Republican Staff Director. Following his departure from government service he was a legislative consultant in Washington. In 2002 he retired as head of Ruddy and Associates and moved to Aiken where he and his wife settled in Cedar Creek.
Mr. Ruddy enjoyed playing golf and he also continued his association with the Republican Party. He was active in both the Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Ruddy is survived by two children, Robin of Rockville, Maryland, and Mark of Falls Church, Virginia. He also has two grandchildren, Andrew and Caroline both of Falls Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Following cremation, a Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., Aiken, SC, with The Very Rev. Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant. The cremated remains will be sent to Arlington National Cemetery for inurnment.
