Robert Holston
WINDSOR - Mr. Robert Holston, 72, husband of Lilly Louise Holston, 650 Tranquility Place, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Thankful Grove Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 1:30 PM- 2:30 PM) Williston, SC, Rev. Freddie L. Bush, Pastor. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dea. Elbert J. Holston, Sr. and Helen Simmons Holston; brothers, Wayman Holston, Elbert Holston, Jr, Edward Holston, and Harry Holston, Sr; sisters, Ellen Twiggs, Vivian Holston, Lugene Holston, Doris Brown, Elma Copeland, and Helen Holston. Survivors include his loving wife, Lilly; daughter, Lanette (Joy) Holston; sons, Robert (Adrian) Holston and Kendall Holston; grandchildren; other relatives.
He was an employee of Owens Corning Fiberglass and a graduate of Martha Schofield High School.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11, 2019