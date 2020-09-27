1/
Robert Ira Tripp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Ira Tripp
JOHNSTON - Robert Ira Tripp, 58, of Lakeview Dr., Johnston, SC, husband of Tricia Clark Tripp entered into rest on Friday, September 25, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mr. Tripp was born in Mountain View, Calif. and was the son of George and Mabel Wilson Tripp. He was a Union Carpenter and a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; his parents; three sons, Glenn, David, and Scott Tripp; one brother, Brian (Gayle) Tripp; one sister, Susan (Tim) Davies; his mother-in-law, Irene Clark; and two brothers-in-law, Milton Clark, and Van (Beth) Clark.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at
www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 27 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved