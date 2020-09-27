Robert Ira TrippJOHNSTON - Robert Ira Tripp, 58, of Lakeview Dr., Johnston, SC, husband of Tricia Clark Tripp entered into rest on Friday, September 25, 2020.A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.Mr. Tripp was born in Mountain View, Calif. and was the son of George and Mabel Wilson Tripp. He was a Union Carpenter and a Christian.Survivors include his wife; his parents; three sons, Glenn, David, and Scott Tripp; one brother, Brian (Gayle) Tripp; one sister, Susan (Tim) Davies; his mother-in-law, Irene Clark; and two brothers-in-law, Milton Clark, and Van (Beth) Clark.Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.Please share a memory or photo at