Robert Joseph Vachon
1927 - 2020
AIKEN - Robert Joseph Vachon of 3168 Montcastle Drive Aiken passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Mr. Vachon was born in Bennington, Vermont on February 1, 1927. The son of the late Joseph T. Vachon and Alice Houran Vachon, Mr. Vachon graduated from Bennington schools and after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II attended and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Economics From the University of Vermont in 1951.
Mr. Vachon was employed by the General Electric Company in the Company's aerospace business as Manager of Employer Relations. He particularly enjoyed working in support to our nation's space programs.
He enjoyed vacationing at the family 'Camp' he built in Wilmington, Vermont and cruising with his wife and family members. He also enjoyed judging equestrian events in Aiken.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 66 years Anita Swasey Vachon. He is survived by a son, David Vachon (Raija) of Charleston, SC; daughters, Karen Lanier (James) of Columbus, OH, Barbara Bukovinsky (David) of Dayton, OH, and Marty Davis (Brent) of Greenville, SC;11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Burial will take place at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT at a later date.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, 2020.
