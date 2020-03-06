|
|
Robert "Bobby" Knight
Aiken - Mr. Robert Nelson "Bobby" Knight, 90, beloved husband of Evelyn Hall Knight, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12:00pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, and the Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church with the Reverend Darrell Engle officiating. Military honors provided by the US Navy will follow the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the American Legion Post #26.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #26, P.O. Box 977, Aiken, SC 29802-0977, or the , 2194 Columbia Hwy. N., Aiken, SC 29805.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Bobby's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 18, 2020