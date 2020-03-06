Home

Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church

Robert "Bobby" Knight

Robert "Bobby" Knight Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Knight
Aiken - Mr. Robert Nelson "Bobby" Knight, 90, beloved husband of Evelyn Hall Knight, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12:00pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, and the Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church with the Reverend Darrell Engle officiating. Military honors provided by the US Navy will follow the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the American Legion Post #26.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #26, P.O. Box 977, Aiken, SC 29802-0977, or the , 2194 Columbia Hwy. N., Aiken, SC 29805.
Bobby's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 18, 2020
