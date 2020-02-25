|
Robert L. Toole
Montmorenci - ROBERT LADSON TOOLE, 88, beloved husband of Billie Jean Daniel Toole, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Aiken County, Bob was a son of the late Johnny S. and Evie Anna Johnson Toole. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Carolina Metals as a health and safety supervisor. He was a member of Aiken's First Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Billie Jean, include three sons, Bobby Toole, Jeffrey Toole, Gregory Toole; four grandchildren, Christine Hunt, Gregory Toole, Jeremy Toole, Christopher Toole; four great-grandchildren, Dalton Boone, Willow Hunt, Addison Hunt, Jeremiah Toole.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, February 26th from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. A brief prayer service will be held at 5 o'clock by The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to (stjude.org). The family would like to offer a special word of thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice and the special ladies at Daybreak.
