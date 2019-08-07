Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor Robert "Bob" Laube. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Interment Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Pastor Robert "Bob" Laube

Aiken - A celebration of life service for Pastor Robert Thomas Laube, age 65, will be held 6:30 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Aiken with Pastor Mike Rapp officiating. Interment will be held privately. Pastor Bob was a native of Fort Jackson, SC and had made Aiken his home for the past 37 years. He was the husband of 39 years to Mrs. Carol Chandler Laube, Aiken and a son of the late Mr. Thomas Laube and the late Mrs. Eugenia Moore Laube. Pastor Bob attended USCA then transferred to Columbia Bible College (Columbia International) graduating in 2000 with a Masters in Divinity. He was the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Aiken for the past 27 years. Prior to going to college he was a pipe fitter and welder. Pastor Bob was a chaplain at Aiken Regional Medical Centers and at the Lower Savannah pre-release prison in Aiken, and through his ministry did a lot of counseling as well as teaching the scriptures. He loved studying God's Word and sharing it with others. Additional survivors include one son, Matthew Rhodes, Aiken; one sister, Mrs. Laura Fike, Scottsdale, AZ; eight grandchildren, T.J. Wilson, Savannah Rhodes and Lydia, Daniel, Isaac, Evie, Aaron, and Daisy Jones. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to Calvary Chapel Aiken 390 Croft Mill Road, Aiken, SC, 29801,

A visitation with the family will take place at the church following the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175.

