Robert Lee Nesbitt
Ridge Spring - A celebration of life service for Mr. Robert Lee Nesbitt, age 86 will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Bush and Pastor Drew Arsi officiating. Interment will follow in Graniteville Cemetery with Military honors by the U.S. Army Ceremonial Team. Mr. Nesbitt entered into eternal rest Friday March 29, 2019 at the home of his daughter Sandra Seigler. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Mrs. Bessie Brown Nesbitt, Aiken and a son of the late Mr. Joe Alex Nesbitt and the late Mrs. Annie Montgomery Nesbitt. Mr. Nesbitt was a native of Toomsboro, GA and had made Aiken County his home for the past 23 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. States Army. After serving his country in the Army, Mr. Nesbitt started in the furniture business with Farmers Furniture in Dublin, GA as a manager for 12 years before owning and operated the Dublin Furniture Store in Dublin, GA for 6 years then moving on to Milledgeville, GA and owned and operated Hometown Rentals retiring there with 25 years of service. Mr. Nesbitt was a member and a former deacon of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Aiken. Additional survivors include one son, Randy (Renea) Nesbitt, Ridge Spring; four daughters, Margie(Charles) Morse, Prosperity , Sandra (Thomas) Seigler, Aiken, Pennie (Philip) Adams, Ridge Spring, Sarah (Lee) Gunter, Graniteville; two sisters, Elizabeth Eubanks, Irwington, GA, Reba Hiers, Macon, GA. Mr. Nesbitt was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one daughter, Carolyn Nesbitt; one brother, Ruben Nesbitt; one sister, Laura Daniell. Pallbearers will be Thomas Adams, Justin Adams, Philip Adams, Jr., Caleb Nesbitt, Austin Nesbitt, and Josh Gunter. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Morse. Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Sandra Seigler. The family will be receiving friends starting at 2:00 at Cole Funeral Home Tuesday April 2, 2019. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 2, 2019