1/1
Robert Lynn Silas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lynn Silas
GLOVERVILLE - Mr. Robert Lynn Silas, 70, of Gloverville, SC, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Robert Henry "Bobby" Jr. and Pauline Coleman Silas. He was a former Painter and was a member of Burnettown First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and listening to his audio bible. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In to his mother and father, family members include a daughter, Kathy Silas and her husband, William R. "Robbie" Williams, Gloverville, SC; son, Kenny Silas, Burnettown, SC; sister, the late Dorothy Williams, grandchildren, Wesley Williamson and his wife, Shannon, Joshua Williamson, McKayla Murray, Samantha Silas and Byron Murray, niece, Tonya Broome Turner and nephews, Randy, Andy and Robert Broome.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 5, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Rick West will officiate. In accordance with his wishes, Lynn will be cremated following the service.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Burnettown First Baptist Church P.O. Box 322 Langley, SC 29834.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved