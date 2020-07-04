Robert Lynn Silas
GLOVERVILLE - Mr. Robert Lynn Silas, 70, of Gloverville, SC, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Robert Henry "Bobby" Jr. and Pauline Coleman Silas. He was a former Painter and was a member of Burnettown First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and listening to his audio bible. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In to his mother and father, family members include a daughter, Kathy Silas and her husband, William R. "Robbie" Williams, Gloverville, SC; son, Kenny Silas, Burnettown, SC; sister, the late Dorothy Williams, grandchildren, Wesley Williamson and his wife, Shannon, Joshua Williamson, McKayla Murray, Samantha Silas and Byron Murray, niece, Tonya Broome Turner and nephews, Randy, Andy and Robert Broome.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 5, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Rick West will officiate. In accordance with his wishes, Lynn will be cremated following the service.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Burnettown First Baptist Church P.O. Box 322 Langley, SC 29834.
