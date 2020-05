Robert Lynn "Bob" ThomasJackson - Mr. Robert Lynn "Bob" Thomas, 89, entered into rest May 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Matlock Baptist Church at a later date.Survivors include his wife, Syble Thomas; three sons, Randy Thomas, Stephen Thomas and Mark (Connie) Thomas; five grandchildren, Kelly Anne (Casey) Anderson, Justin Thomas, Heidi (Joel) Putnam, Renae (Derek) Chadwell, Eli (Hanna) Leavins; one brother, Billy (Glenda) Thomas; one sister, Mary Thomas.Memorials may be made to Matlock Baptist Church, 980 Main Street, Jackson, SC 29831.Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com