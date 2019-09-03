Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Rodgers. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Interment Following Services Historic Graniteville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Rodgers

GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Robert R. Rodgers, age 92, husband of the late Sara "Alice" Jay Rodgers, entered into eternal rest on Sunday September 1st, 2019. He is survived by his son, Wyman (Blanche) Rodgers; daughters, Cordine (Jimmy) Todd, Sara Ann Padgett, Brenda Hewitt, Gail (Mike) Ruff; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is preceded in death by his parents, John Allen and Daisy Siegler Rodgers; brothers, Chester, John "Toby", LeRoy "Roy", Odell Rodgers; sisters, Thelma Snipes, Sally Rodgers; and son's in law, Glenn Padgett and R.C. Hewitt. Mr. Rodgers was a supervisor for Graniteville Company, a Mail Carrier for the postal service and was of the Baptist faith. He was a kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all whose lives that he impacted in his 92 years on earth. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday morning, September 4th, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Dalton Fulghum, Justin Rodgers, Lawson Sellers, Warren Doolittle, Daniel Kraemer, and Phillip McFerrin. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.

To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc. com

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 3, 2019

