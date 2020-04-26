|
|
Robert Stafford
AIKEN - Mr. Robert Andrew "Andy" Stafford, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Originally from Haddon Heights, NJ, Andy was the eldest son of Mrs. Shirley C. Stafford and the late Mr. Robert P. Stafford of Silver Spring, MD. After graduating from Tusculum University in 1973, he began a dynamic career spanning over forty-five years in Auctioneering, Real Estate, and Commercial Banking.
A resident of Maryland for more than thirty years, Andy had a great love for the Chesapeake Bay. He was an enthusiastic sailor, sometimes sailing competitively but largely just for the enjoyment of being on the water. Also an avid golfer, Andy and his wife, Renaye, planned many of their vacations around the sport and were able to play some of the most renowned tracks in North America and Europe. Having discovered and instantly falling in love with Aiken on one of their several trips to the Masters Tournament, Andy realized his dream of retirement here in May of 2019.
Always impeccably dressed and well prepared to share a great joke off the cuff, Andy had what many have described as a larger than life, gregarious personality which created a presence in any room he entered. He never met a stranger and was eager to learn about people and relate with them.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife, Renaye B. Stafford of Aiken, SC; children Randolph A. Stafford (Mary Frances) of Charleston, SC, R. Landon Stafford (Leigh) of Sarasota, FL, William C. Stafford (Tara) of Chatham, VA; siblings Jeffery R. Stafford of Berlin, NJ, Glen T. Stafford of Norfolk, VA, and Sandra L. Zinkievich of Silver Spring, MD, along with an extensive network of family and friends.
A memorial service at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, SC will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Andy may be directed to support mesothelioma research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that the gift is in memory of R. Andrew Stafford to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or make a gift online.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Andy's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 26 to May 6, 2020