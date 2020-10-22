Robert W. Altman
Williston - Funeral services for Robert Wade Altman, 61, of Williston, SC will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church of Barnwell, SC with the Dr. Travis Sharpe and Dr. Larry Brown officiating; burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery (by the airport). The family will receive friends from five to seven p.m., Wednesday, October 21st at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jamie Ashby, John Bodiford, Cullen Bolen, Brandon Dobson, Eddie Grubbs and James Mansfield. Honorary pallbearers will be David Bodiford, Ryan Bragg and Leon Hutto. Memorials may be given in Robert's memory to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 156, Barnwell SC 29812 or follow the GIVE link at www.bethanybbc.com
. Robert was carried into heaven on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Barnwell, SC, he was the son of the late John David Altman and Katie Wingate Altman. He was a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church and once served in all capacities at the church. He is a 1976 graduate of Barnwell High School, attended Victory Baptist College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Pastoral Theology. He owned and operated Altman's Home Rentals and retired as a salesman from Adam's Nursery. He was founder of the Light of the Lamb Thrift Store, a non-profit, that later became This & That Thrift Store and is now operated by Ned Branch Baptist Church. He loved to sing and listen to music; he loved to teach and minister to others. Robert was a big-time family man and enjoyed having all of his family together.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years Virginia Mole "Ginger" Altman; his sons Adam (Jennifer) Altman of Barnwell, Stephen (Stephanie) Altman of Williston, Robert (Tara) Altman of Barnwell and David (Allyson) Altman of Williston; grandchildren Wyatt, Weston, Sawyer, Isaiah, Elijah, Malachi, Nehemiah, Rebekah and Elizabeth; his sisters Peggy Bodiford and Patricia "Nell" (O'Neal) Hutto all of Williston; a sister-in-law Debbie (Donnie) Mole; a brother-in-law Jimmy (Tammy) Mole both of Brunson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
"Some day you will read in the papers that Robert W. Altman, of Barnwell, is dead. Don't you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am now. I shall have gone up higher, that is all; out of this old clay tenement into a house that is immortal - a body that death cannot touch; that sin cannot taint; a body fashioned like unto His glorious body."
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
