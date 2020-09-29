1/1
Rochelle F. Copeland
1974 - 2020
Aiken - Ms. Rochelle F. Copeland, age 46, of 321 Columbia Ave., NW, daughter of Mrs. Katie Mae Abney and Harold Copeland, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Aiken Regional Center. Graveside services will be held 4 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Zion Field Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. James Freeman, Officiating.
Rochelle leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, three sisters, Pauline Copeland, Diane C. Williams, and Frankie Mae Simmons; a host of other relatives and loving friends. She was a member of the Usher Board at Zion Field Baptist Church. Rochelle was employed by Tri-Development Center. She was a mother to all children she came in contact with. She loved her nieces and nephews. Rochelle loved to write and to make personal all occasion cards. Friends may call the residence, 803-439-7503, or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123, Today from 2-6 PM.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
