Rodrick "Tank Tank" McMillan
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Rodrick Alexander McMillan, "Tank Tank", age 17, of 4878 Coal Creek Drive, son of Kahileo and Katrina McMillan Wheeler, brother of Alasha McMillan and Thaddeus Perry, passed away suddenly Friday, August 2, 2019 at Augusta Medical University Center.
Funeral services will be announced later.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 6, 2019