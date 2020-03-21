Home

Roger Dale Sanders


1960 - 2020
Roger Dale Sanders Obituary
Roger Dale Sanders
Graniteville - Mr. Roger Dale Sanders, 59, of Graniteville, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Jack Sanders of Graniteville, SC and the late Betty Wilson Sanders. Roger was a very talented Paint and Body Man. He enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, playing the guitar and playing poker.
In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Lynn Renee Cabrera, Warrenville, SC, Brandy Nichole Redd, Newbury Park, CA and Brad Timmerman, Sacramento, CA; siblings, Mike Sanders and his wife, Lynn and Ricky Sanders, all of Graniteville, SC and grandchildren, Hannah Cox, Ethan Cox, Khloe Moore, Jerry Moore, Myles Dale Moore, William Timmerman and Brad Timmerman, Jr.
In accordance with Roger's wishes, no services will be held.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 21 to Apr. 1, 2020
