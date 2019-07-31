Mr. Roger Wolf
Aiken - Mr. Roger Anthony Wolf, 74, of Aiken, S.C, entered into rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Roger was born in Aiken, S.C. and a former longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia before returning to Aiken in 1986. He was the son of the late Samuel and Evelyn Goss Wolf.
Roger enjoyed taking beach trips, refereeing high school basketball and being an avid Duke basketball fan. Most of all he enjoyed playing golf, especially with his special friend and brother in law Mark Geeting. His most memorable moment was playing golf in Scotland at Musselburgh Links, which is considered one of the oldest courses in the world.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brother Alan Wolf. Surviving family members include his children Kara Rogers(Brian) and CJ Pangborn(Joel), step children, Steve Johnson(Amy) and Dee Key(Jason), siblings, Diane Wolf, Maureen Zaniel, Becky Geeting, Julie Ellis(Mike), Anne Wolf, and Jeff Wolf(Vicki) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 02, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Sons of Israel Cemetery, located directly behind Bethany Cemetery. Memorials can be made to The First Tee Aiken. (https://www.thefirstteeaiken.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019