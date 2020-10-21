Roland O. "Rob" Barden, Jr.
Gloverville - Mr. Roland O. "Rob" Barden, Jr., age 60, beloved husband to Mrs. Teresa Corbett Barden, entered into rest on Sunday October 18th, 2020.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Derrick (Amber) Barden; daughters, Amanda (Jeremy) Thorne, Chasity (Cameron) Kneece; sisters, Debra (Larry) Holton, Becky (Winston) Steele, Melanie (Ed) Barden; brother, Timmy (Penny) Barden; grandchildren, Dakota Thorne, Haleigh Thorne, Emma Barden, Madelyn Barden, Carter Kneece; and his English bulldog "Callahan". He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland Barden, Sr. and Betty Schildberger Barden; and sister, Wanda Barden.
Mr. Barden was a diesel mechanic employed by Messer Gases of Aiken for over 30 years. He graduated from Aiken High School in 1978 and attended the Diesel Mechanic School of Nashville Tennessee. He loved working in the yard and spending time with his kids and grandkids, and he was an avid Gamecock fan. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday October 22nd, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hall officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Tommy Yeomans, Steve Hale, Chris Rhoades, Daniel Domes, Robert Inabinet and John Odum.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
