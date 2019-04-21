Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Clark. View Sign

Gloverville - Mr. Ronald Lavan Clark, 71, of Carline Road, Gloverville, SC, entered into rest at Pruitt Health Aiken on Monday, April 15th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Hazel Clark.

Ronny was born in Washington DC, on September 7th, 1947. He was a precious soul who was a bright light to all he met. He truly was the favorite in our family and held a special place in his mother's heart.

He is survived by his beloved siblings: Terry Garner (the late Frankie), Edisto Beach, SC, David Clark (Dottie), Graniteville, SC, Kathy Watkins (Ed), Charlotte, NC and Timmy Clark, Gloverville, SC; nephews and nieces: Erin Garner, Marcus Garner, David Clark, Jr. (April), Casey Spangler (Brandtly), Jessie Garrett (Brandon), and Edward Watkins.

Ronny had many interests including an extensive knowledge of trains, old coins, and classic rock and roll music. Ronny loved dogs and cats and was quick to give a kind word and a pet to any he encountered. He also enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and completed many with 3000 plus pieces. He loved going to church and revivals and no one enjoyed a good sermon better than him.

A special thank you to his cousins, Bobbie and Cheri Richardson for their care and support to Ronny during his time of illness. They made his days a little brighter with their frequent visits and special treats.

The family will greet friends beginning at 12:30 PM, on Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 PM, in the chapel, with his cousin, Bishop Phillip Napier officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gloverville First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry or the Aiken County Humane society.

www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a message of condolence for the familly. Funeral Home Hatcher Funeral Home

