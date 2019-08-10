Ronald J. Gullage (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. Gullage.
Service Information
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC
29164
(803)-564-5333
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald J. Gullage
WAGENER - Visitation for Mr. Ronald "Ron" John Gullage, 74, will be 3 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm. Burial will be in the Wagener Cemetery.
Ron is survived by his wife Donna Hunter Gullage; 3 children and 4 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to MSA Hospice at 186 Fabian Drive, Aiken, SC 29803.
Condolences may be made to the Gullage family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.