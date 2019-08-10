Ronald J. Gullage
WAGENER - Visitation for Mr. Ronald "Ron" John Gullage, 74, will be 3 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm. Burial will be in the Wagener Cemetery.
Ron is survived by his wife Donna Hunter Gullage; 3 children and 4 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to MSA Hospice at 186 Fabian Drive, Aiken, SC 29803.
Condolences may be made to the Gullage family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 10, 2019