Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronald Kludzuweit

AIKEN -

Ronald Kludzuweit entered into rest Monday, February 25, 2019.

Mr. Kludzuweit was born September 17, 1936 in Millville, NJ to the late Fred and Cora Kludzuweit. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland. He worked for the FBI as a tax fraud agent and was the owner and operator of the Country House Restaurant for over twenty years. He later became an accountant with Tracey, Heun, & Brennan for many years.

Mr. Kludzuweit had made Aiken, SC his home for the past thirteen years. He was an avid USCA men's basketball fan, volunteered with the STAR riding program, and enjoyed golfing with his friends. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kludzuweit was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Richards Kludzuweit; and a sister, Doris Sturm.

Survivors include his wife, Karalee Kludzuweit; two daughters, Janna Hodge (Perry) and Lisl Jones (Artie); two step-daughters, Rebecca Corson and Deborah Corson; a step-son, Joseph Corson (Brooke); grandchildren, PJ Hodge, Ryan Hodge, Arte Jones, Elia Jones, Hanna Jones, Finnegan Jones, Wyatt Corson, and Silas Corson; and a sister, Peggy Humphrey (Bernie). He cherished each person and was loved by all.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Aiken, SC with Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter and Rev. Holly Shoaf-O'Kula officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's, 357 S. McCaslin Blvd. Suite 105, Louisville, CO 80027.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhome.scom



Ronald KludzuweitAIKEN -Ronald Kludzuweit entered into rest Monday, February 25, 2019.Mr. Kludzuweit was born September 17, 1936 in Millville, NJ to the late Fred and Cora Kludzuweit. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland. He worked for the FBI as a tax fraud agent and was the owner and operator of the Country House Restaurant for over twenty years. He later became an accountant with Tracey, Heun, & Brennan for many years.Mr. Kludzuweit had made Aiken, SC his home for the past thirteen years. He was an avid USCA men's basketball fan, volunteered with the STAR riding program, and enjoyed golfing with his friends. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.In addition to his parents, Mr. Kludzuweit was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Richards Kludzuweit; and a sister, Doris Sturm.Survivors include his wife, Karalee Kludzuweit; two daughters, Janna Hodge (Perry) and Lisl Jones (Artie); two step-daughters, Rebecca Corson and Deborah Corson; a step-son, Joseph Corson (Brooke); grandchildren, PJ Hodge, Ryan Hodge, Arte Jones, Elia Jones, Hanna Jones, Finnegan Jones, Wyatt Corson, and Silas Corson; and a sister, Peggy Humphrey (Bernie). He cherished each person and was loved by all.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Aiken, SC with Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter and Rev. Holly Shoaf-O'Kula officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's, 357 S. McCaslin Blvd. Suite 105, Louisville, CO 80027.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhome.scom Funeral Home George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 220-0728 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close