Ronald Sharpe

AIKEN - Mr. Ronald Dean "Bob" Sharpe, 84, beloved husband of Lynda Lewis Sharpe, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel on Hayne Ave., with the Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Born in Burlington, NC, Bob was a son of the late Marvin Dwight and Mary Lewis Cross Sharpe. He graduated from Williams High School and attended Elon University on a baseball scholarship graduating with a business degree. Bob married his high school sweetheart Lynda on August 25, 1957 and they were happily married for 62 years. After graduating from Elon, Bob went on to work for Wachovia Bank for 33 years, retiring as Assistant Vice President of the Sales Finance Department. He was a member of Cedar Creek Church and on the board of Kalmia Landing. Bob continued to stay active in retirement playing racquetball and golf.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter, Karen "Lynne" Sharpe, Aiken; two sons, Michael Lewis (Carla) Sharpe, Tobaccoville, NC, Kendall Lee (Joan) Sharpe, Shelby, NC; grandchildren, Brittney Austin, Trenton Austin, Capt. Robert (Auriel) Sharpe, USMC, Brandon Sharpe; one great-grandchild, Carter Sharpe and a brother, Harvey (Merle) Sharpe, Burlington, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, , 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

