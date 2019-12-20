|
Ronald W. Bartlett
Aiken - Ronald Wayne Bartlett, 83, beloved husband of Sandra McFarland Bartlett, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
A native of Evans, GA, Ronald was a son of the late Otis S. and Mary James Bartlett. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years as a TSGT. After his retirement he returned to Augusta and worked 20 years as an engineering draftsman at Fort Gordon. Ronald moved to Aiken in 1984. He was an active member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as a Deacon and Elder. He volunteered with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office as a member of the posse under Sheriff Howard Sellers.
Survivors, in addition to his wife of 35 years, Sandra, include two sons, Ronald W. Bartlett II (Nan Ok), Grovetown, GA, Brian Cawley (Allison), Easley, SC; grandchildren, Joshua Bartlett (Julia), Daniel Bartlett, Amber Bartlett, Alex Cawley, Bryce Cawley; great-granddaughter, Sophia Bartlett; brother, John Bartlett (Trudy), Tullahoma, TN; sister, Marjorie Geerinck (Paul), Carmel, IN.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, December 21st beginning at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock with The Rev. Jason Hammersly officiating. Interment will be private in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
