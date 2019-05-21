Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ronnie" Young. View Sign Service Information Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta 1307 Georgia Avenue North Augusta , SC 29841 (803)-278-1181 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Ronnie" Young

Clearwater - Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Young, 71, of Clearwater, SC, who entered into rest May 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church. Bishop Phillip Napier and Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating.

Mr. Young was a native of Aiken County, having made the Valley Community his life-long residence. He was a member of the Sweetwater Church of God, attended Leavelle McCampbell School and graduated from Langley-Bath-Clearwater High School and was a former HR Manager with the Graniteville Company. Mr. Young enjoyed a long career of public service including the following responsibilities, currently a Full-time Legislator as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 84 serving on the Education and Public Works Committee and the Rules Committee; a member of the Aiken County Council, Valley Public Authority, Aiken County School Board, Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority, Three Rivers Solid Waste Technology Center, U.S. Selective Service Board and the Lower Savannah River Council of Governments. He was a member of several civic and governmental organizations including the Graniteville Exchange Club, Aiken Rotary Club , Midland Valley Lion's Club, Midland Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Has Been Club and the South Carolina Association of Counties. All whom he befriended enjoyed his well- known culinary skills.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susan Napier Young; a sister, Patricia Boyd, Warrenville; two brothers-in-law, Paul (Lucy) Felberg, North Augusta and Bishop Phillip (Sonya) Napier, Modoc; a sister-in-law, Mary Young, Graniteville; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Young was predeceased by a daughter, Tabatha Young, parents, Norris and Earlene Renew Young and a brother, Terry Young.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the South Carolina General Assembly and the Has Been Club. Active Pallbearers will be Joel Randall, John Caleb Napier, Leighton McLendon, Tommy McElveen, Roger Boyd, Bubba Baker and Ray Taylor.

The family will receive friends at the Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

The family expresses deep appreciation to Tommy McElveen and Joel Randall for their loving care of Mr. Young.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at

www.PoseyCares.com



