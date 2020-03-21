|
|
Ronell Henry Scott
Langley - Ronell Henry Scott, age 75, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Ronell was born September 7, 1944 at home in Langley, SC to the late Robert Grady Scott Sr. and the late Ruby Lee Beck. He was a life-long area resident and was an avid outdoorsman. Ronell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a master woodworker. He also enjoyed searching for Native American arrowheads with his brother and metal detecting. He was a member of Bath First Baptist Church and retired from Graniteville Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather who raised him, Roland W. Beck Sr.; two brothers, Roland W. Beck Jr. and Robert Grady Scott Jr.; an infant sister, Ronda Fay Beck; and a great-grandson, Canaan James Deas.
Survivors include his children, Melissa Scott, Burnettown, SC and Lorrie Widener (Clint), Aiken, SC; three grandchildren, Jordan Deas (Drew), Graniteville, SC, Chelsea Jones (Cody, US Marine Corps, Camp Pendleton, California), and Senior Airman Jacob Widener, Aviano, Italy; his sister, Helen Waters, Bath, SC; his wife, Jolene Scott; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 21 to Apr. 1, 2020