|
|
Ronnie G. Hall
Graniteville - Memorial services for Mr. Ronnie Gene Hall, age 64, who passed away Friday, 3/20/2020 at PruittHealth of North Augusta will be held 2 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 490 Crystal Peak Rd, Graniteville, SC 29829.
He was a former employee of the Aiken Coca Cola Plant and ASCO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Annie Lou Coleman Hall and two brothers, Richard Hall and Isaac Hall. Survivors include: his father, Willie Staley; his daughter, Alexis Doyle; four sisters, Rosa Salley, Rose Hannibal, Linda Williams, and Gladys Williams; four brothers, Samuel Hall, James Hall, Tyrone Staley, and Robert Jones; a special niece, Kim Stewart "Boogie" Stewart and two nephews, Frog and Tywaine Carroll; other nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 27 to Apr. 8, 2020