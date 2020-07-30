Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie Gartrell

AIKEN - Mr. Ronnie Gartrell, 59, of 124 Screaming Eagle Ct, entered into rest July 28, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Gartrell was a member of the Lockett Chapel FBH Church.

Survivors include his wife, Seletha Gartrell, Aiken; one daughter, Lashandra Holston, Aiken; one son Ronnie (Tamara Settles) Gartrell Jr, Aiken; mother, Sadie Bush Gartrell, Aiken; father, Matthew Gartrell, Augusta; one sister, Sandra Suber, Aiken; two brothers, Johnny (Sandra) Gartrell, Augusta and Gordon Gartrell, Lexington; 10 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



