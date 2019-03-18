Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Johnson. View Sign

AIKEN - Mr. Ronnie Eugene Johnson, 61, of Aiken, SC, companion of Joellen "Jody" Baxter and son of Mary Sturkey Johnson, Couchton, SC and the late Lonnie Johnson, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was formerly an Electrician at the Townsend Division of Avondale and was at the time of his death, a Multi-Craft Mechanic at Zeus, Aiken, SC. Ronnie was a very kind and caring person, who helped anyone that he could. A friend of Bill W., he was a member of the Aiken Central Group and was Vice President of the Recovery Club. He enjoyed electronics, especially Police Scanners and CB Radios, wood working, photography and listening to many genres of music. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family and friends.

In addition to his companion and parents, family members include, a nephew, Brad Newsome and his companion, Tiffany Myers, Aiken, SC; great-nephews, Michael Newsome and his companion, Alexia Reyna and Bobby Newsome, great-niece, Lyndsey Myers, great-great-niece, Avery Newsome, great-great-nephew, Luke Newsome, siblings, late siblings, Crystal Newsome and Lisa Johnson, Jody's son, Mike Baxter and his wife, Stephanie and Jody's grandchildren, Abby and Haylie Baxter, who referred to him as "Papa Ronnie".

In accordance with his wishes, Ronnie was cremated and a memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3 until 5 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC.

It has been requested that memorials be made to Young Life.

