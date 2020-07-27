Ronnie Mosley
WARRENVILLE - Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thurs., July 30, 2020 at The Mosley Family Cemetery (located on Straight St. in Warrenville) with Rev. Frederick Quattlebaum officiating. Survivors include three sisters, Eliza Mosley, Annie Mosley, and Gladys (Timothy) Daniels; three brothers, Moses Mosley Jr., Richard (Hattie) Mosley, and Willie Mosley. A viewing will be held from 1 PM - 6 PM on Wed., July 29th at the funeral home. Per the request of the family, interactions will be limited to phone calls only and will be received by his brother, Moses Mosley Jr. at (803) 624-0952. All attendees at the graveside service will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST., SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net