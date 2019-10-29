Ronnie Rountree
Jackson - Funeral Services for Mr. Ronnie Rountree, 69, who entered into rest October 28, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Bethel United Methodist Church. Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019