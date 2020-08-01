Ronnie Smith

RIDGE SPRING - Ronnie Smith, 62, of Ridge Spring, SC passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12 pm at Young Second Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask. If you don't have a mask you will not be able to enter.

Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.



