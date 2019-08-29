Rosa Bell McKie

  • "Sister Mckie was always such a Sweet Person always had a..."
    - Edith& Sheila Scarboro
Rosa Bell McKie
GRANITEVILLE - Mrs. Rosa Bell McKie, 81, of 163 Breezy Hill Rd, entered into rest August 27, 2019 in Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses North Aiken Congregation, with Bro. Tim Mallard officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynette (Brian) Burgess, Knoxville, TN & Lisa McKie, Graniteville; one son, Lyndon "Raco" McKie, Atlanta, GA; two Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 29, 2019
