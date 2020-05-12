Rosa Lee Scott

Hempstead Town, NY - Private Graveside services for Ms. Rosa Lee Cue Scott will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Chinquapin Baptist Church with the Apostle Robert C. Ratliff, Jr., Pastor and the Bishop William Cue, Presiding. She was a retired legal Secretary. She was a graduate of South Carolina State University, Orangeburg SC.

She leaves to love, cherish and honor her passing; two children, Michael Scott & Patricia S. Mitchell; grandchildren, a loving sister, Artie Cue Emanuel, sisters in law, Willie Mae Cue and Richardean Cue and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and loving friends.



