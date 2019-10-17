Rosa Lee SweetPea Wideman

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Obituary
Rosa Lee "SweetPea" Wideman
Aiken - Mrs. Rosa Lee "SweetPea" Wideman, age 81, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL.
Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday October 19, 2019 at JACKSON-BROOKS MEMORIAL CHAPEL (Viewing 10-11AM). Burial will follow in the Saron Baptist Church Cemetery, Wagener, SC.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019
