Rosa McKie
GRANITEVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Bell McKie will be 2pm tomorrow, August 31 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 502 Croft Mill Rd, with Bro. Tim Millard officiating. The remains will lie in state from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, Burnettown. The family will assemble at her residence, 163 Breezy Hill Rd, Graniteville at 1pm.
Family and friends may call her residence or after 1pm today at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019