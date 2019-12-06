Home

Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
The Home Going Services
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston) 13188 Main St.
Williston, SC
View Map
Rosalee Ryans Fagans Obituary
Rosalee Ryans Fagans
OLNEY, PA - Ms. Rosalee Ryans Fagans, a native of Williston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Abington Jefferson Health, Landsdale, PA. The Home Going Services for Ms. Rosalee Ryans Fagans will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Chapel, with Reverend Norman O'Neal and Minister David Bryant officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Ms. Fagans will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM until the hour of service.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter Lyla Fagans 64 Lisa Street, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 18, 2019
