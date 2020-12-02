1/1
Rosalie N. Johnson
Detroit, MI - Rosalie N. Johnson went home to be with The Lord on November 18, 2020 in Detroit, MI. She was an active resident of Aiken, S.C. until her health began to fail. Her daughter, Margaret Sidney, cared for her in Aiken until she moved to Detroit, MI. to be cared for by her daughter, Ethel Ford.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2021 in Aiken, S.C. Another article will be placed in this newspaper when a date is determined.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
