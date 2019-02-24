Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Schrimsher Cool. View Sign

Rosalie Schrimsher Cool

AIKEN - Rosalie Schrimsher Cool died on February 21, 2019, in Augusta University Health Hospital, following a decade-long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Becky Dawson Perkins; her father, William Schrimscher; her daughter, Letha Lynn Bargeron; and husband, William Cool. She is survived by her children, Billy Stafford; Bruce Bargeron; Joseph Bargeron; Alison Jahn; and Bryan Cool; siblings Martha Perkins, Mary Perkins, and John Perkins; grandchildren Victoria Squires and Jacob Bargeron; great grandchild Cameron

For a number of years, she owned a trucking company, Blue Ridge Carriers. She was an artist, reader, bridge player, and an active member of Saint Thaddeus Episcopal Church. She was an animal lover and wildlife rehabber.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home on Hayne Avenue in Aiken, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at Saint Thaddeus Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Wild for Life Foundation, Edgefield Veterinary Clinic, 218 Augusta Road, Edgefield, SC, 29824.

Rosalie Schrimsher CoolAIKEN - Rosalie Schrimsher Cool died on February 21, 2019, in Augusta University Health Hospital, following a decade-long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Becky Dawson Perkins; her father, William Schrimscher; her daughter, Letha Lynn Bargeron; and husband, William Cool. She is survived by her children, Billy Stafford; Bruce Bargeron; Joseph Bargeron; Alison Jahn; and Bryan Cool; siblings Martha Perkins, Mary Perkins, and John Perkins; grandchildren Victoria Squires and Jacob Bargeron; great grandchild Cameron Smith ; and loving companion, David Delabar. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.For a number of years, she owned a trucking company, Blue Ridge Carriers. She was an artist, reader, bridge player, and an active member of Saint Thaddeus Episcopal Church. She was an animal lover and wildlife rehabber.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home on Hayne Avenue in Aiken, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at Saint Thaddeus Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Wild for Life Foundation, Edgefield Veterinary Clinic, 218 Augusta Road, Edgefield, SC, 29824. Funeral Home Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

924 Hayne Ave.

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 642-3456 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close